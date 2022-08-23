1816 units established under PMEGP and JKREGP in Pulwama: Dr Hina Bhat

Underlining the need for inculcation of market-oriented skills among youth, she reiterated that Board is working in this direction and craft & skill trainings are being undertaken in various districts of UT of J&K.

She further added that all possible hand-holding support shall be extended to aspirants so that they are able to set up their own micro enterprises.

She exhorted the performance of KVIB in District Pulwama under PMEGP & JKREGP by establishing 1816 units involving release of Margin Money (Subsidy) of Rs 40 Crores 28 lakh during the last three years.

The Vice Chairperson was further called on by the inhabitants of the Village Shahooru, Panchran & adjacent areas residing on the banks of the Ranbinallah and she was apprised about the grievances regarding illegal mining in the areas which have endangered the eco-geographical balance in such areas.

They further requested the Hon’ble Vice Chairperson to acquire around 2100 kanals of Land for industrial activities at Shahooru adjacent to Industrial Estate Lassipora. She assured them all possible help in this regard.