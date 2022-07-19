182 civilians, security forces personnel killed in J&K since 2020: MHA

In 2020, 244 militantcy- related incidents took place in which 62 security forces personnel and 37 civilians lost their lives. In 2021, 229 militancy-related incidents took place in which 42 security forces personnel and 41 civilians were killed.

The Government further said the decision to schedule elections in Jammu and Kashmir is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India. The Government had set up a delimitation Commission, which has notified Orders on 14th March, 2022 and 5th May, 2022 on delimitation of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.