185 non-UT residents bought land in J&K in 3 years: Centre in Rajya Sabha

"Further, as per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no land has been bought by persons from outside the UT during the last three years," he said.

He said as per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 1559 Indian companies, including multinational companies, have made investments in the UT.

"In 2020-21 financial year, 310 entitles have been invested while 175 in 2021-22 and 1074 in 2022-23," he said, adding that as per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no Indian companies, including multinational companies, have invested in the UT during the last three years," he said.