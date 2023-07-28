18.9 percent of unemployment an eye opener: PC

In a statement, he questioned the approach of both the Centre Government and the J&K UT administration towards the problem of unemployment. He said that the government has failed to provide any relief to the educated unemployed youth with no proper job policy in hand and alleged that no job policy means that the government is worsening the situation and putting future of unemployed youth in a dark.

Vakil stated that the Centre and UT dmininstration claim that large-scale recruitments have been created for educated youth. “But everyone knows that a number of such recruitment processes like that of Police SI, JE recruitment, and FAA have fallen flat, and irregularities got exposed, fusing these claims of employment,”he said