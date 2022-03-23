19 AEEs placed as in-charge XENs

Jammu, Mar 23: J&K Power Development Department (PDD) on Wednesday placed 19 Degree or Diploma holders in-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) as in-charge Executive Engineers (XENs) in their own pay and grade with immediate effect.
PDD, following placements, also ordered their transfers and postings.
“Pending clearance of the Departmental Promotion Committee/Competent Authority, sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of these Degree or Diploma holder in-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (E) as in-charge Executive Engineers (E) in their own pay and grade with immediate effect,” read an As per an order issued by the Principal Secretary PDD Nitishwar Kumar.
14 Degree holder in-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (E) placed as XENs included Nazir Ahmad Laway, Javaid Ahmad, Ashok Kumar Kessar, Abdul Hamid Rather, Mohd Iqbal Wani, Salim Ali Mir, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Shah, Abrar Hussain, Rouf Wani, Ajay Puri, Avneet Kumar, Anil Goutam and Azhar Hamid Matoo.
Five Diploma Holders in-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (E) placed as XENs included Abdul Hamid Akhoon, Rajesh Kumar, Javid Hussain Akhter, Marir Hussain and Sushma Rani.
As per order, their placements are subject to certain conditions. The placement will be temporary on a stop-gap basis and subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any pending before any competent court(s) of law.
“The placement shall not create any right, interest or equity in favour of the officers as and when considered for promotion on substantive basis through the DPC/PSC. The adverse report, if any, received against any officer from any quarter, the placement of the official as in-charge Executive Engineer shall be withdrawn, ab-initio, without giving any notice,” the order specified the conditions.
Consequent to their placements, the PDD also ordered their transfers and postings with immediate effect.
As per order, Nazir Ahmad Laway, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, Electric Central Store Division, SD-IV, KPDCL has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, ED -Budgam, KPDCL against an available vacancy. Javaid Ahmad, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, JKPDC has been transferred and posted as Technical Officer to Chief Engineer (Distribution), KPDCL, Kashmir against an available vacancy.
Ashok Kumar Kessar, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, ED —Reasi, KPDCL has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, TLMD -I, JKPTCL, Jammu against an available vacancy. Abdul Hamid Rather, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, ED —Kulgam, KPDCL has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, EPD, JKPDC, Jammu against an available vacancy.
Mohd Iqbal Wani, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, IT & C Division, Kashmir, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, ED -III, KPDCL, Srinagar against an available vacancy. Salim Ali Mir, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer on deputation to SKIMS, Soura has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, ED -IV, KPDCL, Srinagar against an available vacancy.
Showkat Ahmad Bhat I/c Assistant Executive Engineer ED Sopore, KPDCL has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer ED-Bijbehara, KPDCL against an , available vacancy.,
Bashir Ahmad Shah, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, ED -Sopore, KPDCL has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer ED Anantnag, KPDCL against an available vacancy. Abrar Hussain, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, Direction Office, Project Wing, KPDCL has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, STD -Doda, JPDCL against an available vacancy.
Rouf Wani, l/c Assistant Executive Engineer Project Division, KPDCL, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, STD -Bijbehara, KPDCL against an available vacancy. Ajay Puri, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, ED -Doda, SD - Thathri, JPDCL, Jammu has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, TLMD -I, JKPTCL, Srinagar against an available vacancy.
Avneet Kumar, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, Central Store Division, JPDCL, Jammu has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, ED -I, JPDCL, Jammu against an available vacancy. Anil Goutam, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, Technical Officer to Executive Engineer, ED-III, JPDCL, Jammu has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, STD -Udhampur, JPDCL against an available vacancy.
Azhar Hamid Matoo, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, ED —II, KPDCL, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, Generation Division -II, BHEP, JKPDC. Abdul Hamid Akhoon, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, TLMD —I, Bemina, Srinagar, JKPTCL has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, ED -Doda, JPDCL against an available vacancy.
Rajesh Kumar, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, TLMD —II, JKPTCL, Jammu has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer, ED -II, JPDCL, Jammu against an available vacancy. Javid Hussain Akhter, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, ED—I (Parade), JPDCL, Jammu has been transferred and posted as I/c Executive Engineer ED -Udhampur, JPDCL against an available vacancy.
Marir Hussain, I/C Assistant Executive Engineer, STD -IV, Kalakote, JPDCL has been transferred and posted as Technical Officer to Chief Engineer, BHEP, JKPDC against an available vacancy. Sushma Rani, I/c Assistant Executive Engineer, Division -II, JKPCL, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Technical Officer to Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL against an available vacancy.