19-yr-old found dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, Apr 14: A 19-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Katrasoo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning, officials said.
News agency KNO while quoting the official, reported that Murtaza Rengrez, son of Shaheen Ahmad, a resident of Bongam Kulgam had on Wednesday gone to the local stream to wash his car bearing registration number JK05D-7923, but did not return.
His body found on the bank of the stream as per an official.
Police has recovered the body and shifted to hospital for medical formalities while further details are awaited.