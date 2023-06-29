Srinagar, June 29: In connection with the ‘19th All India Legal Services Authority Meet at SKICC Srinagar on Friday’ the traffic Police on Thursday issue an advisory for the traffic.
Officials said that a number of judges and dignitaries from across the country are expected to attend the event and in order to avoid congestion on various routes during the said event the advisory has been issued.
As per the advisory, the following route plan and advisory is issued to avoid any inconvenience to the general public.
On Friday, traffic movement on Boulevard Road from Lalit Ghat uptoKralsangri shall be restricted from 3 pm till 10 pm.
“All such motorists intending to travel towards Nishat, Shalimar, and Harwan are advised to adopt the alternate road from Dalgate, Rainawari, Hazratbal route instead of Boulevard Road axis. Traffic assistance points for all such vehicles shall be placed at Badyari, Nehru Park, Gupkar, Kralsangri and Nishat for ensuring smooth movement towards Nishat, Shalimar, and Harwan,” reads the advisory.
“Likewise, motorists intending to travel from Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat and other adjacent areas towards Lal Chowk are advised to travel via Foreshore- Hazratbal route instead of Nishat-Boulevard Road axis to reach their respective destinations. Traffic assistance points for all such vehicles shall be placed at Shalimar, Nishat, Kralsangri, Habbak Crossing, Duck Park and Habak crossing for ensuring smooth movement towards Lal Chowk,” it said.
The advisory further said, “Tourists intending to visit Mughal Gardens and other destinations are advised to follow the traffic advisory. Locals and Tourists from Nehru Park should use Gagribal, Buchwara road and Exit via Dalgate, likewise one way shall be followed from UNO office, CD Hospital upto Nehru Park.”
Motorists intending to travel from Gulab Bagh-Zakoora-Naseembagh-Habbak and adjacent areas should adopt the Habak-Dargah-Khanyar route to reach Lal Chowk instead of Foreshore Road. Motorists are advised to park their vehicles at designated parking places only and avoid parking their vehicles on roadside. Wrongly parked vehicles will be towed.
Emergencies shall be allowed to take the shortest route. In case any assistance is required, citizens are requested to contact Traffic Police at the Traffic Police Control Room No 103.