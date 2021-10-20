1dies in J&K,78test positive

ZEHRU NISSA
Srinagar, Oct 20: One more person died of Covid-19 in J&K while 78 people tested positive for the viral infection on Wednesday.
As per the information issued by the government in its daily media bulletin on Covid-19, one person, who had been diagnosed with Coronavirus died in Kashmir.
Earlier in the week, two people lost their battle with the viral illness.
“The deaths, although reduced in number, continue to remind of the presence of the deadly virus in the community,” a senior healthcare official said. “It is important to safeguard elderly and those with existing illnesses.”
He said that some people, especially if they had a precondition that affects their immune response, were unable to fight the illness and succumb.
The death toll due to SARS-CoV2 in J&K reached 4429.
Meanwhile, 78 people tested positive for Covid-19 across J&K.
A total of 36,807 tests were carried out and reported in J&K during the past 24 hours.
The positive percentage of samples today was 0.21, a slight rise from the percentage of previous two days.
“However, the cumulative positive percentage of the week has remained of the order of less than 0.2 percent,” the official data said.
Of today’s cases, 12 were from Jammu division and 66 from Kashmir division.
Srinagar district reported 48 new cases, the highest in the past four days.
The number of active cases dropped to 800 with 673 recoveries in Kashmir division and 127 in Jammu division.
Of this, 416 active cases are in Srinagar district, 98 in Baramulla, 69 in Budgam, and 48 in Jammu district.
No new case of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) was reported on Wednesday.
The intensive vaccination drive continued across the districts with over 84,081 people being administered Covid-19 vaccine, the bulletin said.
The total vaccination doses given upto Wednesday in J&K was 13,950,126.