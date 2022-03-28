2 active terrorists arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar, Mar 28: Police today said two active terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by police and security forces in Budgam. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol has been recovered from their possession.
Budgam Police along with 62RR arrested two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT from Sunnergund area of Budgam. They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai son of Shahzad Ahmad Ganai resident of Ramnagri Shopian and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh son of Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh resident of Sedow Shopian.
Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 87/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress.