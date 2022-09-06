2 activists join BJP in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 6: The CEO of The Real Kashmir News, activist, lawyer and media person Sajid Yousuf Shah and Er Sahil Bashir Bhatt officially joined BJP in presence of senior BJP leader and co- incharge Jammu and Kashmir Aashish Sood in Srinagar.
In a statement, they said they are doing so with an intention to upgrade the political party with honest and capable individuals dedicated to serve the people of J&K.
Sajid Yousuf and Sahil Bashir are the two individuals who hoisted national flag at Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar.
Sajid Yousuf Shah will be stepping down from his position of CEO The Real Kashmir News to continue his journey in politics in ethical manner. The joinings were hailed by party.
Activist , Vice President All JK Youth Society, Yana Mir will be taking over the role of CEO of The Real Kashmir News.