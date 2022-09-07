2 AGuH terrorists neutralised in chance encounter in Anantnag

Srinagar: Two terrorists were in a chance encounter in Anantnag while as two hybrid terrorists were arrested in Shopian.
The two terrorists slain in Anantnag belonged AGuH and this is second encounter in south Kashmir in last 24 hours. Police identified the killed terrorists have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar @Faheem Kumar son of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar and Owais Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, both residents of Waghama Bijbehara and were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AGuH.
As per police records, police said ,both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities including attack on police personnel at Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03/07/2022 in which one police personnel Firdous Ahmad Dar got seriously injured.
They police said were also involved in an attack on Police personnel Ghulam Qadir at Darashikon Park Bijbehara on 12/08/2022 in which he received grievous gunshot injuries. Besides, they were also involved in grenade lobbing incidents at Padshahibagh on 15/06/2022 and Sangam Chowk on 22/08/2022, police added.
Arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter, police said. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
In this connection police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated Anantnag Police for carrying out a successful and swift encounter without any collateral damage.
Meanwhile, police said in Shopian they arrested two hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT.
Police identified them as Faizan Fayaz Bhat son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Budden Rafiabad Sopore and Yawar Nizam Mir son of Nizamuddin Mir resident of Konsoo Shopian.
Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 Pistols, 2 Pistol Magazines, 2 Grenades, 20 Pistol rounds, 1AK-47 magazine and 50-AK live rounds were recovered from their possession, police said.