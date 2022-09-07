2 AGuH terrorists neutralised in chance encounter in Anantnag

Srinagar: Two terrorists were in a chance encounter in Anantnag while as two hybrid terrorists were arrested in Shopian.

The two terrorists slain in Anantnag belonged AGuH and this is second encounter in south Kashmir in last 24 hours. Police identified the killed terrorists have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar @Faheem Kumar son of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar and Owais Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, both residents of Waghama Bijbehara and were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AGuH.

As per police records, police said ,both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities including attack on police personnel at Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03/07/2022 in which one police personnel Firdous Ahmad Dar got seriously injured.