2 ancient sculptures found in Budgam

Srinagar, July 27: Two ancient sculptures, including about a 1200-year-old idol of Lord Vishnu, were found in Budgam district, police said on Wednesday. A police spokesman said residents of Gudsathoo village in Budgam on Tuesday informed police that they found a sculpture while digging land. A police party rushed to the spot and took possession of the sculpture. A team of officers from the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums was called for examination of the recovered sculpture at the district police headquarters, he said.
During the examination, it was revealed that the sculpture is of Lord Vishnu and dates back roughly to the 9th Century AD (about 1,200 years old), he said. The spokesman said the sculpture is three-headed and has four arms with a lotus on the upper right hand. It is a mixture of Gandhara and Mathura School of Art, he added.