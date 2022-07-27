2 ancient sculptures found in Budgam

Srinagar, July 27: Two ancient sculptures, including about a 1200-year-old idol of Lord Vishnu, were found in Budgam district, police said on Wednesday. A police spokesman said residents of Gudsathoo village in Budgam on Tuesday informed police that they found a sculpture while digging land. A police party rushed to the spot and took possession of the sculpture. A team of officers from the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums was called for examination of the recovered sculpture at the district police headquarters, he said.