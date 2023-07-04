2 arrested in Baramulla for demanding money for release of PSA detenue: Police

On 3 July, Police Station Baramulla received a written complaint from a person namely Faisal Bashir Saleh resident of Kanlibagh Baramulla stating there in that two persons namely Mudasir Ahmad Wani resident of Sangri Baramulla and Yasir Rashid Rather resident of Malpora Sheeri claiming to be affiliated with a political party approached their family to get his father Bashir Ahmad Saleh released from the custody, who was detained under PSA since 2022, and demanded Rs 1 lakh. However, due to their poor financial condition, the family was unable to meet the monetary demand made by both accused persons.

Meanwhile, the father of the applicant got released after quashing the PSA, and both the accused persons again approached them for the money, however, the family denied to pay anything and told them that they couldn't pay anything to them.