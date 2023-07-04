2 arrested in Baramulla for demanding money for release of PSA detenue: Police

Baramulla, July 4: Police in Baramulla have apprehended two individuals involved in extorting a family by demanding a sum of Rs 1 lakh to secure the release of a person detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
On 3 July, Police Station Baramulla received a written complaint from a person namely Faisal Bashir Saleh resident of Kanlibagh Baramulla stating there in that two persons namely Mudasir Ahmad Wani resident of Sangri Baramulla and Yasir Rashid Rather resident of Malpora Sheeri claiming to be affiliated with a political party approached their family to get his father Bashir Ahmad Saleh released from the custody, who was detained under PSA since 2022, and demanded Rs 1 lakh. However, due to their poor financial condition, the family was unable to meet the monetary demand made by both accused persons.
Meanwhile, the father of the applicant got released after quashing the PSA, and both the accused persons again approached them for the money, however, the family denied to pay anything and told them that they couldn't pay anything to them.
However, both the accused persons forced them to pay repeatedly and visited their home, and even called on the phone a number of times and warned that if they will not pay the amount, they will face serious repercussions and they will get his father re-arrested. The complainant somehow managed Rs 10 thousand and gave them to keep his father unharmed, both the accused further gave him a deadline to pay the entire amount of Rs 1 lakh.
Accordingly, a case FIR No. 134/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla.
Upon receiving the complaint, Baramulla Police acted swiftly and investigated the matter. As a result, both the accused persons namely Mudasir Ahmad Wani and Yasir Rashid Rather were apprehended and subsequently they were arrested for their alleged involvement in extortion.
SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure in his message to the general public of Baramulla advised them to reach him on mobile number 7051000999 in case any person demands a bribe for any police-related matter.
“Police reiterate their commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens. Such criminal activities aimed at exploiting vulnerable individuals and their families for personal gain will not be tolerated,” police said.