2 arrested, stolen property recovered in burglary case in Sopore: Police

During the course of investigation two suspected persons identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Palhallan Pattan and Muneer Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Haritar Rakh Hygam were zeroed in on and subsequently called for questioning. After thorough questioning, officers learned about their involvement in the commission of crime. Stolen property was also recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

“Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking/solving the case within the shortest possible time. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities,” police said.