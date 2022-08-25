2 arrested with endangered medical herbs in Bangus

Kupwara: Two persons were arrested along with endangered medical herbs in Bangus area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said Thursday.
An official said that a police party while on routine patrolling in Dhani Bhak area of Bangus apprehended two persons who had attempted to evade the police party in a suspicious manner.
"Both the persons were travelling with horses laden with bags. On search of the bags, around 2 kg of endangered medical herb, Saussurea costus, was recovered," he added.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Aamir Hussain Sheikh son of Khak Hussain Sheikh and Sadiq Ahmad Khandil son of Mohd Ashrif Khandil both residents of New Gabra Karnah.
A case under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station Qalamabad.