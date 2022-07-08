Kashmir
2 arrested with heroin in Ramban
Ramban, July 8: Ramban police arrested two persons after they recovered 5 grams heroin and 7 stripes of intoxicating medicines from them on Friday.
Police said during the routine checking a party of Sangaldaan signaled a motorcycle to stop. However the rider and pillion started acting suspiciously and tried to flee. Later the Police party overpowered them.
Police during their search recovered 5 grams heroin and seven strips of intoxicating medicines from them. Both were arrested on spot.
Police identified them as Irfan Ahmed Shaan and Kamran Ahmed Sheikh both residents of Dharam Gool district Ramban. The arrest was made under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Ramban Mohita Sharma.