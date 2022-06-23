2 bodies recovered

Srinagar: Police recovered two bodies at two different places in Srinagar and Kulgam districts on Thursday.
A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said that the body of a 20-year-old youth identified as Adil Ahmad Sheikh, son of Shabir Ahmed of Parimpora was recovered from Shalteng Bund.
Another body was retrieved from Waishov Nallah near Bethpora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
The Police spokesman said that the girl had gone missing after incessant rains.
She is the local of Nasnoor village of Aharbal.