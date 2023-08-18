2 bodies recovered in Sopore

Sopore, Aug 18: A male body was found in river Jhelum near Jamia bridge in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning.
Reports said that some locals spotted the body floating over water near Jamia Bridge in Sopore town and they immediately informed the police. However, soon after being informed, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body with the help of some fishermen, reports said.
Meanwhile, a police official also confirmed that the body of an old aged person has been recovered from the river Jhelum and was later taken to SDH Sopore for identification. He said that later he was identified as Nazir Ahmad Khanday of Astanpora Lawaypora Srinagar and after medico legal formalities his body was handed over to family for last rites.
He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Sopore and further investigations have been initiated in this regard.
Meanwhile, the body of a female was recovered from river Pohru in Dukalbal area of Sopore. A police official said that investigations into the matter have been taken up.