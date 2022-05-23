2 boys rescued from Manasbal lake

Ganderbal: Two boys stuck in Mansabal lake in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district amid windstorm on Sunday evening were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.
An official said that amid strong winds, two boys were stuck in Mansbal lake, however, Quick Reaction Teams (ORTs) of SDRF started rescue operation and evacuated the duo to safe location.
Meanwhile, the authorities have issued weather advisory urging people to suspend shikara rides in Dal Lake and other water bodies.
Tourists and trekkers were advised to suspend trekking for next 36-48 hours, it said. Further, farmers were advised to stop activity in open fields because of thunderstorm and lightning.
Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds on Sunday evening lashed Ganderbal district. As per reports many trees were uprooted in several areas.