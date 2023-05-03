2 children among 7 persons injured in attack by stray dogs in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 3: At least seven persons including three women and two children were injured after a pack of dogs attacked them in the Manzgam Boniyar area of Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.
The injured were shifted to associate hospital Government Medical College Baramulla from where one of the injured patients was shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
The Medical Superintendent associate hospital GMC Baramulla while confirming the incident said that the hospital received seven dog bite cases Wednesday afternoon. He said all the patients were given first aid along with anti-rabies vaccines and anti-rabies serum.
He said the condition of six patients is stable. However, one of the patients, identified as Naseema Begum, 48, who has suffered an injury on the right side of her face has been referred to SMHS hospital as she might require plastic surgery consultation.
"One of the women injured in the dog bite has suffered an intense injury on her face. She has been referred to SMHS hospital for plastic surgery consultation," said Dr. Parvaiz Masoodi, MS, Associate Hospital Government Medical College Baramulla.
The locals of the area while expressing their resentment over the incident said that there has been a tremendous increase in the dog population in the area. They said despite informing the authorities about the apprehension of dog attacks in the area, nothing has been done.
"The stray dogs have turned the lives of locals here miserable. There have been other incidents of dog attacks too in the past, however, despite informing the authorities about such incidents nothing has been done," said Ali Muhammad, one of the attendants accompanying a dog bite patient to GMC Baramulla.