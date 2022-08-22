2 civilians injured in Bijbhera grenade attack

Srinagar: Two civilians received minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade on CRPF at Sangam in Anantnag district on Monday evening.
Police said that terrorists lobbed a grenade on Bunker of 136 Bn CRPF at Sangam.
They said that the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside. In this incident two civilians received minor splinter injuries, the officer said.
They have been idenfied as Amir Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Abdullah and Shakeel Ahmad Lone both resident Natipora Sangam.