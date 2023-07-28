2 ‘criminals’ booked under PSA

Police said that they received an intelligence input through reliable sources regarding two notorious criminals Sandeep Kumar alias Shotu, son of Tarsem Lal, resident of Chak Aslam, and Sunny Kumar, son of Yog Raj, resident of ward number 4 in R.S Pura of district Jammu.

“These two criminals were evading their arrests in 17 heinous criminal cases, including attempted murder, stabbing, snatching, Arms Act, Kidnapping etc,” said the police.