2 ‘criminals’ booked under PSA

Jammu, July 28: Police today claimed to have arrested two notorious criminals and booked them under Public Safety Act (PSA) by Police Station RS Pura in Jammu district.
Police said that they received an intelligence input through reliable sources regarding two notorious criminals Sandeep Kumar alias Shotu, son of Tarsem Lal, resident of Chak Aslam, and Sunny Kumar, son of Yog Raj, resident of ward number 4 in R.S Pura of district Jammu.
“These two criminals were evading their arrests in 17 heinous criminal cases, including attempted murder, stabbing, snatching, Arms Act, Kidnapping etc,” said the police.
On this special police teams of PS RS Pura led by SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gogna assisted by SHO PS RS Pura Inspector Pawan Kumar finally raided the suspected place and rounded up the above-mentioned persons.
Pertinently, a warrant of arrest was issued against the said accused. Finally, the warrant was executed and both the accused were shifted to Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.