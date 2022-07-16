2 CRPF men suffer injuries in Awantipora road mishap

Awantipora: Two CRPF men were injured when a bunker vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that a CRPF bunker vehicle of 130 Battalion collided head-on with a lorry near Goripora crossing, some four kms from Awantipora town, leaving two CRPF men injured.