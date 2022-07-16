2 CRPF men suffer injuries in Awantipora road mishap

Awantipora: Two CRPF men were injured when a bunker vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police official said that a CRPF bunker vehicle of 130 Battalion collided head-on with a lorry near Goripora crossing, some four kms from Awantipora town, leaving two CRPF men injured.
He identified the injured men as Pankaj Prasad and Naresh Kumar.
According to the official, the injured were immediately rushed to PHC Awantipora from where they had been sent to Srinagar for specialised treatment.