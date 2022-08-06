2 CRPF personnel, civilian injured in Kupwara road accident

Kupwara: Two CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a road accident at Bumhama along Srinagar-Kupwara highway in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday evening.

An official said that the incident occurred when a passenger cab (Sumo) after filling oil had a collusion with a CRPF vehicle near FCI store, resulting in injuries to two paramilitary troopers and driver of the sumo cab.