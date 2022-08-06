2 CRPF personnel, civilian injured in Kupwara road accident

Kupwara: Two CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a road accident at Bumhama along Srinagar-Kupwara highway in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday evening.
An official said that the incident occurred when a passenger cab (Sumo) after filling oil had a collusion with a CRPF vehicle near FCI store, resulting in injuries to two paramilitary troopers and driver of the sumo cab.
"The injured were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Kupwara for treatment," he added.
They have been identified as driver Showkat Ahmad Dar (27) son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Cheepora Lolab, constable Bawth Pariresh and the identity of another CRPF personal was not known. Both the personnel are associated with 162 battalion.