2-day annual 'Techvaganza' fest begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, June 9: Two-day annual techno-cultural fest 'Techvaganza' began at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday. The event was attended by a large number of students from across the Kashmir valley, who showcased their talent, skills during the various programs.
The mega event brought together students, tech enthusiasts, industry experts, and academia from all over the country to celebrate technology and innovation in a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere. On Friday, various innovative technical competitions, training sessions, singing competitions, exhibitions and displays of student projects, tech shows and demonstrations, fun events and cultural activities, and cultural dances from 20 states were performed by the students.
Dr Tanveer Rasool, Associate Dean Students Welfare is the faculty coordinator for the Techvaganza 2023.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla said the event was aimed to provide a vibrant platform to students of the campus. "Such fests are not only a great way for students to showcase their skills but also an opportunity to learn from peers, industry experts, and the latest technological advancements," he said.
Prof Sudhakar Yedla said recreational activities like gaming competitions, quizzes, treasure hunts, cultural performances, and informal gatherings was organized during the 'Techvaganza' to foster student participation on the campus.