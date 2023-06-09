2-day annual 'Techvaganza' fest begins at NIT Srinagar

The mega event brought together students, tech enthusiasts, industry experts, and academia from all over the country to celebrate technology and innovation in a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere. On Friday, various innovative technical competitions, training sessions, singing competitions, exhibitions and displays of student projects, tech shows and demonstrations, fun events and cultural activities, and cultural dances from 20 states were performed by the students.

Dr Tanveer Rasool, Associate Dean Students Welfare is the faculty coordinator for the Techvaganza 2023.