2-day art exhibition concludes in Sopore 

On the occasion Chairman RAAHAT Aashiq Hussain Zaki said that “it gives us pleasure to organise the first solo painting exhibition in Sopore.”

The aim of the exhibition is to introduce conceptual abstract paintings of Rouf Qayasi to art lovers and to provide a platform “for our young artists. “ He said modern gadgets, especially cell phones have affected, “ our health very badly and we find various behavioral issues in our children.”