2-day art exhibition concludes in Sopore 

Sopore, Feb 20 : Two days of solo art exhibition organised by an NGO in collaboration with Karvan Art Mission internationally known artist Rouf Qayasi concluded today here in Sopore.
On the occasion Chairman RAAHAT Aashiq Hussain Zaki said that “it gives us pleasure to organise the first solo painting exhibition in Sopore.”
The aim of the exhibition is to introduce conceptual abstract paintings of Rouf Qayasi to art lovers and to provide a platform “for our young artists. “ He said modern gadgets, especially cell phones have affected, “ our health very badly and we find various behavioral issues in our children.”
He said, “cell phones have killed the creativity of our children so the need of the hour is to provide an alternative to our children & art is the best alternative activity through which they can express themselves.”
On the occasion, Rouf Qayasi (artist) explained his paintings to visitors, particularly to the student community. He also presented a paper on the history and importance of abstract paintings.
Various artists, art lovers and students participated in the exhibition.