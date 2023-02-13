2-day bird festival commences at Shallabugh wetland in Ganderbal

The Department of Wildlife Protection, (Wetlands Division, Kashmir) and the District Administration Ganderbal in joint collaboration with SKUAST-Kashmir and Kashmir Birdwatch is organizing the two days Shallabugh Bird festival from 13 to 14 of February.

The Inaugural function of the festival was held at the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal where Shyambir Singh, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal was the chief guest . The Shallabugh wetland was recently added to the list of Ramsar sites by the government of India.