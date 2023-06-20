2-day CME on Precision medicine in allergic disorders concludes at SKIMS

Srinagar, June 20: Under the Continued Medical Education Programme-2023, a two-day conference on ‘Precision Medicine in Allergic Disorders concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, (SKIMS) Srinagar on Tuesday.
The mega event was organised by the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine under the aegis of the World Allergy Organisation. Over 300 delegates from the country and abroad are attended the two-day academic feast.
A number of national and international leaders in the field of allergy presided over the discussion of the future course of action as well as the significance of allergy awareness and management.
The valedictory session was presided over by Dr. Farooq A. Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, who was Chief Guest on the occasion.
In his message, Director SKIMS Prof ( Dr) Parvaiz Koul congratulated the department for organising the mega event.
He said such events are need of the hour and urged the department to organise such events in future. Surprise quizzes and poster presentations were organized throughout the event in addition to the different informational scientific sessions that were presided over by famous physicians and researchers from across the world.
This intellectual feast drew enthusiastic participation from students from a variety of disciplines both inside and outside the
institution.
Out of 14 poster presentations, 3 were awarded as the best ones including Batool Zahra, Yawar Ashraf and Sana Hafeez from Dr Qadri's College of MLT, Rabiya Sadeeq from Para Medical College SKIMS were awarded best posters from para medical side, While Dr Anam Shameem Hakak from GMC was awarded the best poster from Medical side respectively.
Similarly, 10 participants bagged the awards for the surprise quizzes that were held during the event.
Prof Roohi Rasool was the organizing secretary of the conference. She thanked the resource persons, participants for their active participation in the event.