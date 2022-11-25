2-day CME programme commences at SKIMS

Srinagar, Nov 25: A two-day Continued Medical Education (CME) programme on ‘Recent Advances in Nuclear Medicine – Imaging and Therapy’ began here at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme, organised by the Nuclear Medicine Department of SKIMS, was inaugurated by the Director SKIMS and Ex Officio Secretary to the Government, Prof Parvaiz A Koul.
Prof Bashir A Laway, Dean Medical Faculty, SKIMS; Prof Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS and Dr Tanveer Ahmad Rather, HOD Nuclear Medicine SKIMS attended the inaugural session.
Two ex-HODs of Nuclear Medicine also attended the programme.
While congratulating the Nuclear Medicine Department for organizing a CME of this kind, Director SKIMS addressing the inaugural session, said that SKIMS over the past few years has shown remarkable improvement in the field of research and patient care.
He said that the Nuclear Medicine Department of SKIMS was the third department of this specialty to be established in the entire country.
He said that the department is equipped with the latest machines and caters patients of entire J&K.
Urging on organising more of such programmes, Prof Parvaiz said that these provide a platform for medical professionals to share their ideas.
Earlier, welcoming the guests and delegates, HOD nuclear medicine, Dr Tanveer said that SKIMS had always remained a hub of educational and research activities.
He said that despite a shortage of staff, the Nuclear Medicine Department was expanding its activities with every passing day.
He said that the department caters to the needs of malignancy patients who visit the department from different parts of J&K.
Dr Tanveer said that the Nuclear Medicine Department acts as a backbone for many clinical departments and had a vital role in management of cancer patients.
Many other experts spoke on the occasion, stressing on strengthening the manpower in the Nuclear Medicine Department of SKIMS.
Later, during the day many scientific sessions were held during the programme.
Experts and medical consultants of SKIMS and from some reputed medical institutions of the country deliberated on the role Nuclear Medicine in management of various types of cancers.
Many experts of Nuclear Medicine and medical professionals from some reputed medical institutions are attending the two-day CME programme.
The CME would conclude on November 26.