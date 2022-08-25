2 day conference concludes at Baramulla

Baramulla: A two-day national conference on institutional autonomy in light of NEP-2020: Challenges and Reforms organised by the Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla concluded on Thursday.

The 2nd day of the conference started with the technical session chaired by former director colleges J&K, Prof M Y Peerzada as its chairman.

Head of the Physics Department at GDC Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo and the two invited speakers- former director colleges J&K Prof Zahoor Ahmad Chatt and Dr Aarti Srivastava from Department of Higher and Professional Education, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) Delhi.