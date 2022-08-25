2 day conference concludes at Baramulla

Baramulla: A two-day national conference on institutional autonomy in light of NEP-2020: Challenges and Reforms organised by the Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla concluded on Thursday.
The 2nd day of the conference started with the technical session chaired by former director colleges J&K, Prof M Y Peerzada as its chairman.
Head of the Physics Department at GDC Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo and the two invited speakers- former director colleges J&K Prof Zahoor Ahmad Chatt and Dr Aarti Srivastava from Department of Higher and Professional Education, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) Delhi.
In his address, Prof MY Peerzada termed NEP as a game changer which needs to be implemented in the institutions in an effective way. "It is certainly a game changing move, we always wanted to introduce new education policies and it is a welcome step now. We want this college to give students opportunities to excel in every field". Prof. Peerzada said. Dr Aarti Srivastava highlighted the importance of Autonomy and NEP in the higher education sector and termed this policy as good as the implementation.
"The institutions are given the autonomy status on the basis of their strength and NEP aims to make colleges work with accuracy and clarity," she said.
Prof. Chatt in his address termed this change of NEP as the manifestation of what changes the education sector has gone through over the decades.