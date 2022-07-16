2 day folk music festival organised by Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir

According to a press note, former Additional Director General Doordarshan Dr Rafiq Masoodi was the chief guest while cultural writer and researcher Hasrat Gadha presided over the functim.

The festival was started by burning the “Isband” in the traditional “Isband Soz.” President of Forum Syed Bashir Kousar, Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee Singer Gulzar Ganai and well-known broadcaster Nisar Naseem were also present in the Presideium.

Apart from others, Shafiq Qureshi, Abdul Rasheed Shahbaz, Pirzada Ashraf, Dr Hafeezullah Lone and others were also present in the programme.