2 day folk music festival organised by Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir
Srinagar: The cultural and literary organisation Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir organised a two-day folk music festival at the forum's platform Sumanbal in colloboration with Sangeet Natak Akademi Delhi at Badran Magam.
According to a press note, former Additional Director General Doordarshan Dr Rafiq Masoodi was the chief guest while cultural writer and researcher Hasrat Gadha presided over the functim.
The festival was started by burning the “Isband” in the traditional “Isband Soz.” President of Forum Syed Bashir Kousar, Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee Singer Gulzar Ganai and well-known broadcaster Nisar Naseem were also present in the Presideium.
Apart from others, Shafiq Qureshi, Abdul Rasheed Shahbaz, Pirzada Ashraf, Dr Hafeezullah Lone and others were also present in the programme.
Forum's General Secretary Gulshan Badrani delivered the welcome and keynote address.
In the inaugural session, the artists associated with the forum presented a welcome song, after which Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, Manzoor-ul- Haq and Shafi Sopori performed their art respectively. Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Abdul Ghaffar Kanhami, Manzoorul Haq and Shafi Sopori were honored on this occasion.
Meanwhile, awards were given to those who have shown outstanding performance in various cultural, social and educational fields locally. Among them are Late Master Ghulam Ahmad Khan, Late Muhammad Maqbool Wani posthumously and Abdul Aziz Dar. The event was also attended by local people who appreciated it.