2-day international conference begins at Women’s College

Srinagar, Mar 17: A two-day International Conference on ‘Advances in Computer Sciences & Technology’ commenced on Friday at Government College for Women (GCW) M A Road, here.
During the inaugural session, the academicians and subject experts deliberated on the advancement and the developments in the field of Computer Sciences.
The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain in his presidential address said that computers and the allied technologies have revolutionized every sphere of our life noting that time was not so far when maids will be replaced by robots at our homes.
“The discipline of computer science itself has undergone a lot of changes over the years, which makes this conference all the more important,” Prof Qayyum Husain, who was the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony, said.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI), for instance, has emerged as a very exciting and important field, opening up a plethora of possibilities for the future,” he said.
He said the computer sciences have witnessed the advancement to the extent that it has become a necessity in the lives of common men.
“These days the Army is controlled by computers, the whole aviation system is managed by computers and time is not far when robots will replace maids in our homes,” he said.
The VC CUS said that the advancement in robotic science in near future will replace human resources with machines.
“From a farmer to servant, everything will be replaced by robotic technology,” he said.
The VC further said that in view of the developments in the field of Computer Sciences and other disciplines, Cluster University Srinagar proposed to introduce several new courses in the varsity’s second Academic Council meeting which include Masters and Honors programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Honors programme in Graphic Designing and Visualization, Diploma programmes in Digital Marketing, Block Chain Management, Cloud Computing and Cyber Security.
“These courses not only meet the industry requirements and technological advances made in the respective fields, but are also in line with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020). At the same time we have to be aware of apprehensions and ethical dilemmas related to AI,” he said.