2-day Jashn-e-Drugmulla concludes on a high note

The two day mega event had a free medical, dental and drug de-addiction camp, stalls from the department of handicraft and handloom, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and career counselling by Skyline. The event also witnessed singing and dancing talent hunt, free swings and various games for children with attractive prizes. A volleyball championship was also organised. People were seen taking full benefit of free medical and dental camp and children enjoyed the free swings and won attractive prizes by participating in a number of games.

A tug of war was also organised wherein a total of eight teams from different panchayats participated with full enthusiasm and Drugmulla C emerged victorious. The event also had a scintillating dance performance on Kashmiri songs by Yemberzal Cultural Group. In addition to other cultural programmes, the main attraction of the mega event was an exhilarating performance by Ishfaq Kawa who mesmerized the audience with his soulful voice. All the participants were felicitated by the GOC at the culmination of the event.