2-day Ladakh Festival 2022 begins in Kargil

He further said that Zanskar Festival which is scheduled in September will also be held at a mega level that will ensure participation of huge tourists.

The CEC said that these festivals are instrumental in preserving culture and tradition of the region. Pertinently, four lakh tourists have already visited Ladakh in this season. He further emphasized on extension of the tourist season from two to four more months including the winter solstice. CEC Khan appealed both government and private tourism stakeholders to play their role in promotion of tourism sector. Secretary Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan said that Ladakh, having its unique geographical features and cultural diversity, has the potential to boost tourism. He spoke about various initiatives taken by the department for tourists in the region especially the compulsory acclimatization, infrastructural development and exploration of adventure sports and tourism attraction sites.