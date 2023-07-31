2-day Nambla Uri waterfall festival concludes

Baramulla, July 31: The two-day festival organised to promote Nambla waterfall concluded on Monday.
The festival was organised by local volunteers with the help of the army and attracted thousands of visitors who were spellbound by the captivating beauty of the Nambla waterfall.
The festival commenced on Sunday with a grand opening ceremony, in which local villagers in vibrant traditional attire extended a warm welcome to the participants.
As the cascading waterfalls roared in the background, the air was filled with an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.
Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscape of Uri, the picturesque village lived up to its reputation as a pristine paradise, drawing enthusiasts from far and wide to participate in this unforgettable event.
The visitors were enthralled by the local artists who showcased their talent through mesmerizing folk performances, while traditional dances and music reverberated through the area adding to the festival's charm. While praising the waterfall, the visitors said that the crystal-clear water of Nambla waterfall has tremendous potential to attract nature lovers.
They said such events if organised consistently can promote the tourism potential of the area to a great extent. "The magnificence of the Nambla waterfalls is unique in its nature," said Mushtaq Ahmad, a visitor.
The other visitors said that after attending the first-ever such festival, it has become the center of attention for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. Besides the waterfall festival, the visitors here indulged in exhilarating treks, guided by experienced locals, leading them to the breathtaking vantage points to witness the sheer magnificence of the cascading falls.