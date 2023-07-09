2-day National Tribal Festival concludes in Gulmarg

The concluding ceremony of the grand event was attended by Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Dr. Naval Jit Kapoor; Secretary Tribal Affairs, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, senior officers of Tribal Welfare departments from various states of the country, officers and officials of TRIFED besides a large number of locals also participated in the event.

In his concluding remarks at the event, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary expressed his gratitude to all the participating tribes, volunteers, and participants for their enthusiastic participation and support for the festival. He emphasised on the significance of preserving and promoting tribal cultures as an integral part of our nation’s cultural fabric. “It serves as a reminder of the richness and diversity that exists within our country’s tribal landscape”, Dr. Shahid said.