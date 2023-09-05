2-day national workshop on IPR culminates in Pulwama

Pulwama, Sep 5: The two-day National Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) that began on 4th of September at Government Degree College (GDC) for Women, Pulwama culminated today.
The workshop provided a platform for scholars and students to delve into the intricacies of safeguarding intellectual creations, attracted participants from various Departments and fields of expertise, reflecting the widespread interest in IPR.
The workshop was organized by Institute’s Innovation Council (IIC) in collaboration with IQAC of the college with an aim to raise awareness about the significance of intellectual property rights in the contemporary world and equip attendees with valuable knowledge in this domain.