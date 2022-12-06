2-day seminar on Kashmiri short story inaugurated

Assuring her administration’s full support to further development and progression of the Department of Kashmiri vis-à-vis infrastructure and human resource, Prof Nilofer said the department must develop a strong linkage with the society to promote the Kashmiri language and literature among youth and help preserve the same for posterity.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, who was a guest of honour, said that language, especially the mother-tongue, is one important medium for academic institutions to communicate their knowledge to the society at large. This, he said, puts an additional responsibility on scholars associated with Kashmiri language and literature to make this institutional-society communication both interesting and easily comprehensible.