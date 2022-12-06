2-day seminar on Kashmiri short story inaugurated

Srinagar, Dec 6: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday inaugurated a national seminar on ‘Poetics of Short Story and Kashmiri Short Story’.
The two-day seminar has been organised by the Department of Kashmiri.
Addressing a galaxy of literary personalities and students present on the occassion, Prof Nilofer said the National Education Policy-2020 emphasises promotion of regional languages and mother-tongue and the Department of Kashmiri therefore has a futuristic role to play.
Assuring her administration’s full support to further development and progression of the Department of Kashmiri vis-à-vis infrastructure and human resource, Prof Nilofer said the department must develop a strong linkage with the society to promote the Kashmiri language and literature among youth and help preserve the same for posterity.
Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, who was a guest of honour, said that language, especially the mother-tongue, is one important medium for academic institutions to communicate their knowledge to the society at large. This, he said, puts an additional responsibility on scholars associated with Kashmiri language and literature to make this institutional-society communication both interesting and easily comprehensible.
Veteran Kashmiri writer and former Head, Department of Kashmiri Prof Shafi Shauq delivered the keynote address, discussing in detail the poetics of short story, especially in the context of Kashmiri short story.
Prof Majrooh Rashid, Director Habba Khatoon Centre for Kashmiri Language and Literature IUST Awantipora highlighted the need for augmentation of faculty at the Department of Kashmiri to give further boost to the Kashmiri language and literature.
Prof R L Talashi and Prof R K Bhat, noted Kashmiri writers and linguists, also shared the dais and their views on the seminar theme.
Earlier, HoD Kashmiri Prof Mehfooza Jan highlighted the achievements of the department in areas of teaching, research, extension education and publications.
Dr Shafqat Altaf conducted proceedings of the inaugural session and also presented a vote of thanks.
On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor released the 42nd edition of ‘Anhar’, a peer-reviewed journal of the department and its special issues of 1979, 2003, 2006 and 2001. Prof R K Bhat’s book ‘Adbek Gash’e Tarak’ and research scholar Hilal Fayaz’s book ‘Magribi Tanqeed: Fikr-Te-Nazar’ were also released.