2-day seminar on urban spaces concludes at KU

Dean Research KU Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo was the chief guest at the valedictory session, while Prof Gull Mohammad Wani and Dr Jagan Shah, former director of National Institute of Urban Affairs, were the guests of honour.

The seminar was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday.

The Dean Research in his presidential address while congratulating the organisers for bringing together experts and researchers from different disciplines stressed on adopting interdisciplinary approach to deal with issues like urbanization.