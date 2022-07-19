2 day training workshop held at CUK’s DCJ

On the valediction ceremony, Dr John Babu (Sr Assistant Professor) appreciated the initiatives taken by the department from time to time. He thanked the resource person, Zargar for helping the students grasp the technicalities of the Red Camera.

He emphasized the importance of practical field work in journalism and congratulated the students for participating in the workshop. He also assured the students that more such workshops would be conducted by the department in future.

It is to mention here that this workshop was inaugurated by Dr Asif Khan (Sr Assistant professor) . Students thanked the department for conducting the workshops.