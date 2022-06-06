2 day Urs at Waliwar Shrine

Ganderbal: The two day annual Urs of Dargah Aliya Hazrat Peer Syed Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqasbandi (RA) is being held with religious fervour and enthusiasm.
According to a press note, thousands of devotees are paying obeisance at the shrine of revered saint Hazrat Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e- Naqasbandi Haji (RA) at Waliwar Lar in district Ganderbal for last two days for seeking solace and divine blessings.
Special prayers were held for peace and prosperity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The devotees also had glimpse of Tabarkat of Hazrat Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e- Naqasbandi Haji (RA).