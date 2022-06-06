2 day Urs at Waliwar Shrine

Ganderbal: The two day annual Urs of Dargah Aliya Hazrat Peer Syed Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqasbandi (RA) is being held with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

According to a press note, thousands of devotees are paying obeisance at the shrine of revered saint Hazrat Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e- Naqasbandi Haji (RA) at Waliwar Lar in district Ganderbal for last two days for seeking solace and divine blessings.