2 day visit of Union MoS Dr L Murugan to J&K concludes

The minister was on a two today visit to district Kulgam as a part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme.

On the second day of the visit, the Minister inspected the departmental stalls and also interacted with delegations, Self Help Group (SHG) members and beneficiaries of various government schemes. He also distributed some household items among PMAY-G beneficiaries for Ghar Pravesh and also distributed sanction letters among the beneficiaries of PMAY-U and other schemes.