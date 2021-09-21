2-day visit of Union MoS Finance to Ganderbal concludes

The representatives of various political parties met the minister.

While interacting with the political representatives, the minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of the country and Central Government is focused to provide every support to the administration in its endeavours for overall development of the UT.

Later, the Minister handed over cheques among beneficiaries worth Rs 4.06 lakh under Chronic Disease Assistance and Education Assistance of the Labour Department.

Meanwhile, the Minister also distributed aids and appliances including wheelchairs, CP chairs and hearing aids among Children with Special Needs (CWSN) and handed over keys of commercial vehicles under MUMKIN Scheme among beneficiaries.