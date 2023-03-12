2 day wet spell begins in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 12: While cloudy skies has resulted in rise of mercury in J&K, a two day wet spell began in Union Territory with light rains lashing plains on Sunday evening.
“Light rains started at most of the places in Kashmir on Sunday evening,” MeT officials said here adding that generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places was expected on Monday (March 13). “From 14th-17th, he said, generally cloudy weather with dry weather was expected.”
“Afternoon thunderstorms at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” the official said, adding, “Generally cloudy with intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places was expected during March 18-21.”
MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.
They said Qazigund, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
MeT officials said, Pahalgam, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 6.5°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the place.
Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla they said recorded a low of 2.2°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C above normal at the skiing resort.
Kupwara in north Kashmir they said recorded 1.5°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 15.8°C against 15.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital.
Ladakh’s Leh and Drass, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C and minus 11.6°C respectively.