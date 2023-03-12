2 day wet spell begins in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 12: While cloudy skies has resulted in rise of mercury in J&K, a two day wet spell began in Union Territory with light rains lashing plains on Sunday evening.

“Light rains started at most of the places in Kashmir on Sunday evening,” MeT officials said here adding that generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places was expected on Monday (March 13). “From 14th-17th, he said, generally cloudy weather with dry weather was expected.”