2-day wet spell in J&K from today: MeT

Srinagar, Jan 21: The Meteorological Department has forecasted a two-day wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday. In a weather update issued for J&K, the MeT said “A fresh active Western Disturbance (is) most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 22nd January. Under the influence of this system, widespread rain/snow most likely to occur during 22nd and 23rd January. The system will most likely to concentrate over Jammu Division, Pir Panchal Range and south Kashmir”
The MeT update said “ moderate rain in plains with snow over higher reaches (heavy rain/snow at isolated places) of Jammu division is expected during the period ( of the inclement weather).”
“Light snow over plains and moderate snow over middle and higher reaches of Kashmir division is expected particularly over northwestern, northern and central parts of Kashmir.” MeT update said.
“Moderate snow over pains of South Kashmir with heavy snow at isolated places over higher reaches of South Kashmir is expected during the above period,” the update added.