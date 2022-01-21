2-day wet spell in J&K from today: MeT

Srinagar, Jan 21: The Meteorological Department has forecasted a two-day wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday. In a weather update issued for J&K, the MeT said “A fresh active Western Disturbance (is) most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 22nd January. Under the influence of this system, widespread rain/snow most likely to occur during 22nd and 23rd January. The system will most likely to concentrate over Jammu Division, Pir Panchal Range and south Kashmir”