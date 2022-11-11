2-day workshop on academic management system begins at SKUAST-K

The two-day event is being jointly organised by SKUAST Kashmir and ICAR-IASRI, New Delhi. The chief guest of the occasion, Prof (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, while inaugurating the workshop outlined the importance of the AMS and the need to improve the efficiency and transparency in the university education system and thereby seeking to save time and efforts of academicians.

He said that AMS is a web-enabled application for managing various academic activities of agricultural universities of India. It will be very useful in implementing the curriculum of New Education Policy, (NEP) - 2020. He also highlighted the importance of e-office, e-governance and their implementation in the University for recognition at national and global level. He welcomed and thanked the guest of honor, Dr Sudeep Marwaha, Principal Investigator, NAHEP Component-2 and Head, Division of Computer Applications, ICAR-IASRI, New Delhi and his team.