2 decades of PM Modi’s political journey ensured India’s progress: Raina

Srinagar, July 27: J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday said that two decades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political journey ensured India’s progress by leaps and bounds.
“Twenty years of successful political journey by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the country towards new era of progress and prosperity with people now aspiring to see India as Vishav Guru in near future,” said Raina while releasing a book, “Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery.” .
Raina said that the book has given detailed account of PM Modi’s life journey starting from the time he left his house to till date when his dauntless endeavours are steering the country and its people to the pinnacle of progress with no field or section of people in the country feeling any jerk of prejudice or alienation.
BJP leader specially mentioned that significant role which PM Modi played in steering out Jammu from the clutches of Kashmir-centric partial leadership and giving it rightful independence to grow and get its rightful place.