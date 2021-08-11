2 die, 113 test positive for Covid-19 in J&K

As per the details shared by the Health department, both the fatalities were reported from Jammu division, taking the total tally of Covid deaths in J&K to 4392.

It said that currently there are 1298 active cases across J&K of which 743 are in Kashmir division and 555 in Jammu division.

The number of positive cases detected on Tuesday was 113 of which 40 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, taking the total tally of positive cases to 3,22,771.

Srinagar reported 38 cases, Jammu 10, Budgam and Kulgam nine each, Udhampur and Doda eight each, Rajouri six, Baramulla and Pulwama four each, Bandipora and Poonch three each,

Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kishtwar and Ramban two each, Anantnag, Shopian and Kathua one each while Samba and Reasi did not report any Covid-19 positive case.

On Tuesday, 124 Covid-19 infected persons recovered - 49 from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir.

As per the official bulletin, no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Tuesday, keeping the cumulative number of such confirmed cases in J&K at 37.