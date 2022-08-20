2 die after falling off walnut trees in north Kashmir

Bandipora: A 22-year-old youth and an elderly man died after falling off walnut trees in Bandipora and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir on Saturday.

An official said that the youth identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, son of Ghulam Haider Dar of the Lampora locality of Odina village in Bandipora fell off a walnut tree and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, in another mishap, an elderly man died after falling off a walnut tree in the Kupwara district.

An official said that the man identified as Ghulam Mohiuddin Lone of Rangwar village of Kupwara fell from a walnut tree at Lalpora and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

He said that after initial treatment there, he was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment, but succumbed to his injuries. KNO