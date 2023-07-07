2 die in Leh accident

Ganderbal, July 7: A truck driver and its conductor died in an accident in Leh on Friday.
An official said that a truck (JK03D 5004) loaded with vegetables was on way to Leh from Srinagar when it fell into a gorge near Buzgu area in Leh district on Friday, resulting in the death of the driver and the conductor.
Superintendent of Police, Leh, P D Nitya told Greater Kashmir one person died on the spot while another critically injured person was evacuated to a hospital where he succumbed.
The deceased have been identified as Shahnawaz Sofi of Saloora, Ganderbal, and Zahoor Ahmad Wani of Yangoora, Ganderbal.