2 die in Leh accident

Ganderbal, July 7: A truck driver and its conductor died in an accident in Leh on Friday.

An official said that a truck (JK03D 5004) loaded with vegetables was on way to Leh from Srinagar when it fell into a gorge near Buzgu area in Leh district on Friday, resulting in the death of the driver and the conductor.

Superintendent of Police, Leh, P D Nitya told Greater Kashmir one person died on the spot while another critically injured person was evacuated to a hospital where he succumbed.

The deceased have been identified as Shahnawaz Sofi of Saloora, Ganderbal, and Zahoor Ahmad Wani of Yangoora, Ganderbal.

